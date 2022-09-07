Representatives of the Histadrut (National Trade Union) will demonstrate tonight (Wednesday) at 18:00 in front of the house of the President of the Federation of Manufacturers and Chairman of the Presidency of Employers and Businesses in Israel, Dr. Ron Tomer, in North Tel Aviv.

Activists are protesting the high cost of living and will wave signs that read, among other things, "The workers are the solution - not the problem", "The tycoons are the engine of the cost of living", and "The state belongs to the workers and not to the tycoons".