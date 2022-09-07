Adv. Avichai Bovaron, chairman of the Lavi organization that submitted the petition to the Supreme Court against the permanent appointment of Meni Mazuz as chairman of the committee for senior appointments, called on Mazuz to vacate his seat if he does not agree to be appointed temporarily for the purposes of appointing a Chief of Staff.

Bovaron told Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio): "If it is not appropriate for Mazuz to comply with the commandments of his fellow Supreme Court judges, and to resolve Israel's essential need for the appointment of a Chief of Staff - let him clear the way for another candidate who is willing to enter a temporary appointment."

"It's not personal, but against what the government is trying to do. There used to be a right-wing government and the system didn't let it make permanent appointments. There is one judicial system for the right-wing national camp and one for the left-wing camp," said Bovaron.