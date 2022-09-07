The State Attorney's Office submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court regarding the sentence imposed on Nauf Abu al-Hawa and Rami Salah a-Din, who were convicted of several acts of terrorism, including participation in an attempting lynching that took place in Jerusalem during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

As part of the appeal, the court was asked to significantly increase the prison terms imposed on them.

Abu al-Hawa and Salah a-din were convicted based on their confessions of a number of serious incidents that were part of the violence and riots that took place during Operation Guardian of the Walls. As part of the sentence, the Jerusalem District Court sentenced Abu al-Hawa to 7 years in prison and Salah a-Din to 5 years in prison.