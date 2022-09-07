The Meretz party is launching a new campaign in hopes of deferring funding from religious pre-military training yeshivas under the title "Hate and Incitement Training Programs."

"This is no longer an election promise for me and Meretz. This is a life mission for me in my position in the next government. We will put an end to it - the mouths that spew this hatred will not receive another penny from the state budget," claimed party chairman Zehava Galon.

"The state will not sponsor them, and the tax money of the State of Israel will not flow into the pockets of hatred," she stated.