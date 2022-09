MK Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected criticism against his visit to Blich High School in Ramat Gan, where he met with students and participated in a question-and-answer session.

"A bunch of hypocrites - fighting for the rights of [Joint List head Ayman] Odeh and [Meretz MK] Yair Golan, who calls our [soldiers Nazis]. They call this 'freedom of speech,' but they are trying to silence me. They want to shut me up, but it's not going their way," said Ben Gvir in an interview with Galei Tzahal.