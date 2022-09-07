Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked responded to the US announcement that it would pressure Israel to re-examine its open fire protocol following the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla.

"Instructions for IDF soldiers to open fire are determined based on the principles of striving for victory and self-defense. We must not accept dictates from individuals who do not have these ideals in mind. Surrendering this important policy could cost the precious blood of our soldiers," Shaked wrote on her Twitter account.

