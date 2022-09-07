Israel Hayom printed a report that the textbooks used by the Palestinian Authority still include inflammatory content against Israel and the Jews, despite promises of reform by PA leaders.

An investigation by Israel Hayom and the research and policy institute IMPACT-se found that the murder of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics is described positively and provided legitimately in history books for 11th graders in PA and UNRWA schools. A chapter on the massacre details "Palestinian resistance" to "Zionism", and deadly terrorist attacks carried out by Fatah against Israel in the 1970s are referred to as "opposition to Zionist interests abroad."