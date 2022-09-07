US President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday with British Prime Minister Liz Truss to offer his congratulations on her taking office.

In a statement following the conversation, the White House said, “The leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between our countries and expressed their readiness to further deepen those ties. President Biden and Prime Minister Truss discussed the importance of continued close cooperation on global challenges, including supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing the challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, and securing sustainable and affordable energy resources.”

“They also discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” the statement added.