MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to the US pressure on Israel to change its rules of engagement following the incident in which Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot dead.

"I definitely believe that the State of Israel should reconsider the rules of engagement of the IDF and make them equal to the rules of engagement of the US Army as they were in Iraq and Afghanistan. That way, far fewer of our soldiers and civilians will be harmed and far more terrorists and enemy fighters will be killed," Smotrich tweeted, adding, "Oh, and I would also make equal the conditions of imprisonment of security prisoners in Israel to the conditions of imprisonment in the US prison in Guantanamo."