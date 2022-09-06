MK Kariv: Inviting Ben Gvir to high school talk is moral bankruptcy

The Chairman of the Law, Justice and Constitution Committee, MK Gilad Kariv (Labor), arrived at Blich High School in Ramat Gan this morning - to join the protest against MK Itamar Ben Gvir's invitation to speak to the high school students. Roy Barzilai, Deputy Mayor of Ramat Gan, also joined the protest.

"Whoever invites Ben Gvir to speak to high school students should not be surprised when dozens of them gather near the school gate and shout 'May your village burn down.' This is not education for democracy and a debate culture - this is a moral and educational bankruptcy."

"The Israeli Right has enough talented speakers, and you should not invite a person who hung a picture of a murderer and terrorist [Baruch Goldstein] on the wall of his house. This is not the way to encourage active citizenship among school students."