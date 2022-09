Three suspects, residents of Ashkelon and Kiryat Gat, were arrested on suspicion of extortion by threats against business owners in Kiryat Malachi and the surrounding area after they tried to take over delivery lines.

At the same time, according to the suspicion, couriers operating in the area every day were also threatened, in order to force them to stop providing delivery services to the business owners. The court will discuss the extension of their detention later today.