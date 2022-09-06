Knesset Committee approves Bennett's return to Yamina

The Knesset Committee approved Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's return to his party, Yamina. In advance of the elections.

Bennett had split from Yamina with party allies who wanted to run with other parties in the upcoming elections, an act that prevented them from being eliminated from other party lists, something that happened to MK Idit Silman when she left Yamina without having been released from the party officially. This makes her ineligible for running in the November.

After this entirely technical move on Bennett's part, he was reinstated in Yamina.