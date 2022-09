Last night, police arrested a resident of Harish, 39, on suspicion of involvement in an attempted murder two weeks ago, during which he shot at a man from a passing vehicle and seriously injured him at the entrance to the Shefayim Water Park near Herzeliya.

A 26-year-old resident of Kfar Saba was also arrested, on suspicion of obstructing the investigation. The police will ask to extend their detention at the Haifa Magistrates Court