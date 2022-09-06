On Sunday night, Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke at a conference of the Histadrut (State Employees Union) in Eilat, in the presence of the CEO of the State Employees Retirement Fund, Attorney Ehud Safrian, and regional heads of the Histadrut.

Gantz presented the "Live with Dignity" program on the platform of the National Unity Party and said: "The State of Israel is changing; the world is changing, and we need to change accordingly and change our attitude towards the elderly population both in the matter of economic support in an era when the cost of living is rising, and in relation to the lifestyle. We need to relate to changing needs in a way that will allow them to feel part of society, and also to contribute to it and its productivity. The steps we present will allow us to fulfill our moral duty, and contribute to the economy."

Gantz added: "After the upcoming elections, we must work to establish a broad and stable government that will serve for four full years and will be able to fulfill this plan in full. Without this - we will not be able to achieve the goals we have set."