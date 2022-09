The Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Major General (Ret.) Amir Eshel, appointed a committee to examine housing solutions for disabled IDF people dealing with post-trauma, head injuries, and psychological issues resulting from their service.

The committee will be chaired by Dr. Shlomo Mendelovich, Director of Shalvata Mental Health Center in Hod Hasharon. The committee was established in coordination and cooperation with the IDF Disabled Veterans' Organization.