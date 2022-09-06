President Yitzhak Herzog spoke today in the Bundestag, Germany's Federal House of Representatives, and referred to the nuclear agreement that is taking shape with Iran.

"The guideline should be clear: those who deny the Holocaust, those who practice hatred and aggression, those who threaten the right of the State of Israel to exist - are not entitled to sign agreements that strengthen them, are not entitled to benefits or funds, are not entitled to concessions under any circumstances."

"The international community must stand on the right side of history - set clear conditions, impose harsh and necessary sanctions, create an impassable buffer between Iran and nuclear capability, take action, and not give up. The State of Israel will defend itself and fight threats against it and its citizens in all ways possible. I call on the entire world not to stand against that."