Following last night's murder in the city of Lod, Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke this morning with Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Kobi Shabtai, and Central District Commander Chief Avi Biton on the subject of the rising violence in the Arab sector.

Lapid received an overview from the Police Commissioner and the Central District Commander about the murder in Lod yesterday, about the findings at the scene, and the directions of the investigation.

Prime Minister Lapid emphasized that the acts of violence and murder harm citizens' sense of security and their daily routine. The Prime Minister requested an increase in police presence in the mixed cities and in the city of Lod, specifically, to prevent acts of revenge. The prime minister's military secretary, General Avi Gil, also participated in the conversation.