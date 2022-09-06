Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai commented on yesterday's murder of Manar Hajaj and her daughter Hadera in Lod.

"The investigation of the shooting incident in Lod is our top priority at the Israel Police. We are employing all the tools, means, and forces in order to decipher the difficult and serious case that happened last night."

The Commissioner and the Central District Commander, Chief Avi Biton, decided on the establishment of a headquarters in the city of Lod to carry out the task. It will consist of approximately 300 policemen and soldiers, and will operate over the coming weeks.