Parents suspected of serious sexual offenses against daughter

The Haifa district attorney's office submitted an indictment against a couple from northern Israel to the Haifa District Court. The couple, aged 61 and 62, are accused of the serious sexual offenses of incest, indecent acts, and sodomy that they allegedly committed against their daughter over many years.

According to the indictment, the defendants have five children, including the 36-year-old complainant.

Over the years, the father inflicted a continuous atmosphere of terror at home, and was physically and verbally violent towards family members. As a result of his sexual offenses against his daughter for 13 years, she became pregnant by him twice. The first pregnancy ended in the birth of a baby girl who subsequently died.

By law, victims of sexual offenses committed against a minor by a responsible adult (parent, teacher, etc.) have until the age of 36 to file a complaint with the police.