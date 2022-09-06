Following the double murder in Lod, Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev (Labor) said that the fight against crime in Arab society is "difficult, complex and requires a very long period of aggressive and determined police and enforcement activity."

"This goes hand in hand with large investments in, among other things, education, welfare and employment, along with a change in cultural perception since treating the scourge of violence in Arab society does not consist only in preventing individual crimes and investigating those committed."