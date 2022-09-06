During the Coronavirus pandemic, hospitals in Israel were given an increase of more than NIS 3 billion. This is according to data published this morning by the Health Ministry.

The report shows that in 2020, hospitals were given supplements in the amount of about one billion and 400 million shekels. In 2021, the increase reached one billion and 750 million shekels. The Health Ministry says that the payments were for increased personnel, to cover the expenses of corona tests, transportation for employees during closures, and more.