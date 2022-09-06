Prime Minister Yair Lapid commented on last night's murder in Lod.

"The terrible murder in Lod of Manar Hajaj and her 14-year-old daughter Hadera, together with the sequence of violent events of the last few days, requires us to increase enforcement and the presence of police forces in the cities and to ensure that the punishment for any act of violence is harsh."

"I send condolences to the Hajaj family And a speedy recovery for the twin sister," said Lapid, and added: "It is inconceivable that a mother and daughter were murdered. We will increase our efforts to curb violence in Arab society in all ways available to us."