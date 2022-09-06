Israel Hayom reports that heavy American pressure on Israel to "take responsibility" in the case of the death of journalist Shirieen Abu Akleh was behind the IDF investigation published yesterday.

Israeli officials quoted in the report admitted that if Abu Akleh had not been an American citizen and a journalist, such a detailed and meticulous investigation as the one conducted by the IDF would not have taken place. The international repercussions of the case, and its frequent mention by American officials, led the army to use its entire repertoire of capabilities to clarify the truth, which, even at this moment, remains ambiguous.