Israel Hayom reports that M., one of the five terrorists convicted of killing the toddler Adele Biton on the Trans-Samaria Highway (Hwy 5) is expected to appear before the parole board in Megiddo Prison this coming Monday. He was a minor when he carried out the attack.

Recently, Adva Biton, Adele's mother, said, she received a laconic text message stating that "there is new information in the case". At first Biton ignored the message, but an acquaintance, who is involved in the case and also received the message, found out that the terrorists will appear before a parole board, the first of which is this coming Monday, with a request to shorten their detention.

Adva Biton said in response: "This is a delusional way to receive such a message. I would have expected that in such a sensitive and painful case, when it comes to bereaved parents receiving life-changing information, that there would be a more empathic and sensitive way."