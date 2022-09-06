Lod Mayor Yair Ravivo commented on the shooting incident last night in the city where a mother and her daughter were murdered and said that it was a "shocking, outrageous, and infuriating event".

"This is how we treat the trivialities of human life. I'm sorry to say - the state is not waking up. I think and I say this bluntly, this is about an 'Arab who murdered an Arab' and maybe it doesn't interest everyone on the agenda - it should interest all of us. This is a violation of security the personal of all the residents of the State of Israel and I simply feel sorry for the Arab population that lives under continuous criminal terrorism in recent years, every year over 100 Arab citizens are murdered by Arabs," Ravivo added.