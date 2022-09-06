The Iranian Foreign Ministry insisted on Monday that Iran's response to the US viewpoints on the European Union's proposed final draft of a potential nuclear agreement was "constructive, clear and legal", the Xinhua news agency reported.

If the other side has the reciprocal determination, Iran's answer can prepare the ground for the conclusion of the negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal in a very short period, Nasser Kanaani, the ministry spokesman, told a weekly press conference.