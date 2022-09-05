Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Prime Minister Lapid who, according to reports, prevented the head of the Mossad from appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee to speak out against the nuclear deal with Iran.

''This is not how you stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons...To stop Iran, we must act with all our might - in Congress, Senate and the American media. On November 1 (election day), Israel will switch from a defensive position and go on the attack," said Netanyahu.