Attorney Eyal Basraglik, representing Yossi Kamisa, a former aide to Finance Minister, Avigdor Liberman, who has accused his former boss of offering money to assassinate a senior police official, responded to the criminal complaint filed against him by Liberman.

"This is an attempt to intimidate a witness who dared tell the truth. The lawsuit is reminiscent of a dark Bolshevik regime. I suggest to the litigant, Mr. Liberman, that he focus on responding to the serious allegations instead of silencing them. There are other matters waiting to be disclosed to the public, which will judge who is telling the truth," he said.