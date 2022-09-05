The Finance Minister and Chairman of Israel Beitenu, Avigdor Liberman, filed a criminal complaint against Yossi Kamisa - who claims that twenty years ago Liberman offered him $100,000 to murder a police officer.

Regarding the claims of Kamisa, a former activist in Yisrael Beytenu, the suit says that no such thing ever happened. "Mr. Lieberman did not approach the defendant and offer him any amount to murder a certain person. This is a figment of the defendant's feverish imagination."

It is also written that "the things quoted above (Kamisa's claims) are slanderous, completely false, and were published with the intention of harming the complainants when the political system is in the midst of an election campaign."