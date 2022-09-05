Tomorrow, the Knesset committee, headed by MK Nir Orbach, will discuss the request of the Ta'al faction to split from the Joint List.

MK Ahmed Tibi, chairman of the Ta'al faction, stated in his request to the chairman of the committee, that "this split is only technical, for the purpose of handling the polling stations in an orderly manner."

In addition, the committee will discuss the establishment of a committee to discuss the proposed bill addressing assaults against a public servant who treats or performs a role in an emergency and pre-hospital rescue organization or in an emergency room, as well as the request of the Speaker of the Knesset to select a substitute during his absence from the country.