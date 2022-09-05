As part of his state visit to Germany, President Isaac Herzog met this morning with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, at the chancellor's office in Berlin.

Upon his arrival, the President held a political meeting with Chancellor Schultz. During the meeting, the two discussed strategic, regional, and security issues.

"The President of the State thanked the Chancellor of Germany for his commitment and personal contribution to the security of Israel, to the promotion of relations between the countries and the fight against anti-Semitism, which were expressed throughout his political career," it was reported.