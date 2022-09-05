The Otzma Yehudit party responded to the words of Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the Israel Bar Association Conference: "He who has become an injured slave of a system that needs treatment and repair, cannot come and preach morality to others.

"Sitting with the Muslim Brotherhood corrupted politicians and Gideon Sa'ar and his friends who abandoned their voters to the arms of the supporters of terrorism and the extreme left, are proof of that. With God's help we will win the elections and fix the justice system."