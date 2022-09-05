Police arrested Moshe Binyamin, a 57-year-old resident of Beer Sheva, on suspicion of obtaining something fraudulently and impersonating another person in order to defraud. He is suspected of contacting the families of the deceased and introducing himself as a tombstone contractor.

From the investigation, it appears that after he gained a family's trust, promising that he would build a tombstone for their loved one, he received full payment but no tombstone was placed on the grave and the suspect disappeared with the money. The identity of the suspect became known during the investigation and on August 31, he was arrested on suspicion of the offenses of receiving something fraudulently, invasion of privacy, impersonating another person in order to defraud, and extortion by threats. His detention was extended until Wednesday and the suspicion that he has other accomplices is under investigation.