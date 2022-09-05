El Al is renewing its direct flights to Hong Kong starting February 4, 2023. Ticket sales are expected to begin on September 5, 2022.

El Al stopped operating flights in March 2020 due to the decision of the authorities in Hong Kong to close its doors in response to the Corona pandemic. In recent months, Hong Kong authorities decided to ease restrictions and allow entry for tourists.

As a result, El Al plans to schedule 3 weekly flights, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Tuesday. The flights will be operated using a 787 aircraft that includes three classes of service - tourist, premium and business, at a price starting at $839 in tourist light class (excluding baggage and seating), and starting at $999 in Classic tourist class (including baggage and seating).