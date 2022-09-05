Legal Adviser to the Government, Gali Beharev-Miara, responds to criticism at the Bar Association conference:

"During an election period, there will always be those who are satisfied with my decision and those who are not satisfied with it. I am open to criticism and I am not afraid of it. I did not come to be liked. I came to fulfill my role independently, professionally and rationally."

Regarding the extreme statements against the police and prosecutors, Beharev-Miara said, "Personal attacks or making unsubstantiated claims must be ruled out. Personal attacks on police officers, judges, prosecutors, and public servants in general is not helpful, and worse, it could harm governance."