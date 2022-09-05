Muhammad Agbaria, father of the journalist, Nidal Agbaria, who was shot to death in his car in Umm al-Fahm, said that there has been no sense of security in the city for years. "My son has nothing to do with crime. He covered what was happening in Umm al-Fahm and in Arab society. He was a pleasant man, loved by everyone. You will not hear a bad word about him in the whole city."

"A few years ago it wasn't like this. We felt safe living in Umm al-Fahm," said the father in an interview with News 12. "Today it is dangerous to walk around everywhere. The police must act, and those above the police must also act as quickly as possible. The writing was on the wall. My son complained about threats. Why haven't we heard about detainees until now?"