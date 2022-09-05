Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Gideon Sa'ar participated in the 11th Legal Conference of the Israel Bar Association this morning,

"What endangers the continuation and the correction of the legal system is an open and clear intent to destroy everything that has been built here in the 74 years of the state's existence," he said.

"The Netanyahu bloc plans to make an alliance with Supreme Court judges a clause in the coalition agreements. This is total politicization of the selection of judges. Control of the executive authority, let me say - of the head of the executive authority."