Alternative Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that he does not intend to run in the upcoming elections.

"He has not changed his position and does not intend to run in the upcoming elections. After a decade in politics, during which he served as Ministers of Economy, Education, and Defense, and as Prime Minister, he intends to take a break from public life."

"The year of the Bennett government proved that it is possible to run a country in a matter-of-fact manner, together, while cooperating and dialoging among parties with different positions."

"Bennett calls on all party leaders to show responsibility, to moderate and calm the discourse and not to allow internal quarrels to tear our country apart from within," his office said.