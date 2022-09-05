Lieutenant-Colonel Jordan Shukron Yifrah assumed the position of commander of the 'Shahar' Battalion in the Rescue and Training Brigade of the Home Front Command yesterday (Sunday). Lt. Col. Yifrah is the first woman to serve in the position and will replace the outgoing battalion commander, Lt. Col. Yakir Bukovza.

Lt. Col. Yifrah, joined the Rescue and Training Brigade in 2005 and rose through the entire chain of command in the 'Shahar' Battalion. After having served as a police officer, she went on to study for bachelor's and master's degrees, and returned as the head of the population branch of the southern district and as head of the Office of the Commander of the Home Front Command. In the past year, she served as the deputy commander of the 'Ram' Battalion (668).

Lt. Col. Jordan Shukron Yifrah is married and the mother of three children.