The Food and Pharmaceutical Workers' Union and the Histadrut's Workers' Unions Division began this morning (Monday) to hold informational meetings at all Osem company sites across the country. This follows the 10 August confirmation of the labor dispute in the company.

The labor dispute, which applies to approximately 3,500 workers, was announced after failure of negotiations for a general collective agreement that had been underway for the past six months. Negotiations attempted to regulate the terms of employment and workers' wages, but the company's management is making agreement difficult by showing a lack of good faith and going back on agreements on significant issues such as raising the factory minimum wage and on retirement and welfare conditions.