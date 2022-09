The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office submitted an indictment against Golan Avitan (54) to the city's Magistrate's Court. Avitan, a member of the Abergil crime family, is one of the defendants in "Case 512," the largest underworld busts in Israeli history.

During the trial against him, Avitan escaped house arrest despite having an electronic handcuff and fled to Morocco. He was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport on August 24.