MK Michal Waldiger of the Religious Zionist Party commented on the tens of millions of shekels being transferred from Israel to Syria.

"This is happening on Defense Minister Benny Gantz's watch. The State of Israel is allowing an association run by a former activist in the northern faction of the Islamic movement to continue doing as it pleases, including making money transfers to Syria," he says.

"It's time to bring the government back to the right and for the Associations' Registrar to dissolve this organization and put its leaders on trial, sending them to prison for many years."