The Religious Zionist party responded Monday to the attack on Chabad followers in Tel Aviv, "a whole year of a government of division and hatred bearing fruit."

"Yvette Lieberman and Yair Lapid built their campaigns and the justification of their political existence on hatred of religious people and the haredi sector, which Religious Zionism undertakes to correct."

"Immediately after the elections, we will work to establish a government that will serve the entire people of Israel. Secularists, religious and traditional, and the haredim. The State of Israel was built as the national home of the Jewish people, and incitement against a sector of the people causes rupture and division and eats away at the delicate fabric of Israeli society. The citizens of Israel say, stop the incitement".