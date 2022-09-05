A collection of ivory plaques from the First Temple period was discovered at the excavations of the Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University in the Givati ​​parking lot in the City of David.

In the ancient world, ivory was considered to be one of the most valuable raw materials, even more than gold. The ivories were found among the ruins of a large governmental structure, which operated during the period when Jerusalem reached the peak of its power (8th and 7th centuries BC).

According to the researchers, the decorated ivories were placed in wooden furniture used by the occupants of the building - individuals with means, influence and power, possibly ministers or priests.