The IDF, Border Police and Shabak (Israel Security Agency - Shin Bet) operated last night in the city of Jenin and in the village of Kabatiya and arrested five persons suspected of being involved in terrorist activities. There were no injuries to our forces. During the night a total of 17 wanted persons were arrested.

During the operations, violent disturbances developed, during which stones, explosives, and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the forces, and gunshots were heard in the area. The fighters shot at several suspects, and there were some injuries.