Member of Knesset Amichai Shikli calls for an "Operation Defensive Shield" following the latest wave of terrorism.

"The terrorists who carried out the attacks in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Elad, and yesterday in the Jordan Valley, are all residents of the Jenin area", notes Shikli.

"The northern Samaria region has become a hotbed of deadly terrorism, where, just like in the Gaza Strip, the ruins of the evacuated Jewish settlements have become Hamas training grounds. Without extensive action in the form of the operation "Defensive Shield" that battled terrorism in Judea and Samaria during the Second Intifada, red missile alarms will soon be heard in the region near Jenin."