Former Economy Minister: Freeze electricity prices and lower VAT

In an interview with Maariv, former Economy Minister, MK Eli Cohen, reveals a plan he formulated to lower the cost of living and inflation.

"The prices of electricity, water and property taxes must be frozen, and a gradual reduction of VAT must be initiated," says Cohen. According to him, "the fight against inflation and maintaining price stability is essential for any economy, but at the same time, fighting it through interest rates alone takes time and hurts businesses, households in general, and mortgage holders, and widens the social gaps."