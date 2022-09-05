The Ta'al party, headed by Ahmad Tibi, reacted to the murder of journalist Nidal Agbaria, who was shot to death yesterday in Umm al-Fahm, a large Arab city in northern Israel.

"This was a murder that was waiting to happen. Exactly a year ago, more than 50 bullets were fired at Nidal's house when he was inside with his wife and daughter. The police are aware of the background and they know who was threatening him. Nidal gave the police recordings. - he was threatened and he had to be protected," a source from Ta'al said.