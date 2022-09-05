Minister of Culture and Sport Chili Tropper was interviewed this morning on Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio) ahead of today's commemoration of 50 years since the massacre of Israel's athletes in Munich.

"The families deserve the credit for not having given up for these 50 years. There were moments when I thought that the compensation would not come, but it looks like in the end justice will be done," he said.

According to Tropper, "The massacre is a huge stain, as is the denial and the negligence, and that on one side of the Olympic Village our team was held in captivity while on the other side, the competitions went on. The compensation does not close the wounds, but today there is a kind of closure.