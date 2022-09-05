Palestinian sources told Israel Hayom that the escalation and increasing number of terrorist attacks point in a clear direction -- this is the third intifada.



"This is not the end, but, rather, the beginning of the new stage of developments in the territories," the sources said, and added, "You think that you can solve the problem with economic measures? No. There are many problems. The lack of a political approach is just one issue. A person who has work and earns a salary returns home in the end and asks himself 'what kind of future will we have?' These people think, what about all the young peoples' sacrifices and those who are armed and arrested and killed? We need to see that they do not die in vain and we continue their path."